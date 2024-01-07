Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average is $401.41.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.65.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

