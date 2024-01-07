Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Mastercard Price Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average is $401.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.65.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
