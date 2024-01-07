Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.