Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 11.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.17. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

