Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,169 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.