Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

