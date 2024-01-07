Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

