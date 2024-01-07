Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

