Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

