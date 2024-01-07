Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 384 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

