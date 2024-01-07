Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 299 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 78.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,212.80 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,365.12 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,202.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,030.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.