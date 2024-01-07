Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 156 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

