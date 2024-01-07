Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.74. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.