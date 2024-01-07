Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

