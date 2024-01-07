Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

COP opened at $116.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.