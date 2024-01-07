Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

