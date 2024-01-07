Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

