Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

