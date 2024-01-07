Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.