Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 73 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $427.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

