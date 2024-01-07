Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 46 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $180.88 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.66. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

