Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $484.81 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.27 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

