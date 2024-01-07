Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $374.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

