Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

YUM stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

