Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

