Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
