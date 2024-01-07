Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,481,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 99,028.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $46.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

