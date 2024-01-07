Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 47.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.