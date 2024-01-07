Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $252.71 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

