Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

REGN stock opened at $913.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $924.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.