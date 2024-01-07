Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

