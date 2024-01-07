Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

