Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

