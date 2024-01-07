Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 501,996 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

