Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 91 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

PH opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.50. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $297.12 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

