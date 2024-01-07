Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 74 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $336.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

