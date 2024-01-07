Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 391 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $305.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

