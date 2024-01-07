Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

