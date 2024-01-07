Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MS opened at $93.24 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

