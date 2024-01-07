Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 24,186 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11,740.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,692,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

