Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.03. 4,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

