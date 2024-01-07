Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.8 %

LEN opened at $146.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.