Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.41. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

