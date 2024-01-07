Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $732.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.89. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $420.36 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

