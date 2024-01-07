Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $928,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The firm has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

