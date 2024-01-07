Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10. 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kikkoman in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

