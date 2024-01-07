KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $30.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.91. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $372.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

