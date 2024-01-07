KeyCorp Comments on JFrog Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for JFrog in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JFrog’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.30 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,999,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,120,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,999,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,120,108.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,684,426.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,190.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,587,070. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.