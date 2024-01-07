Jim Haynes Purchases 2,500 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Haynes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($18,623.46).

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 592 ($7.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £152.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 547.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 415 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.53).

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,125.00%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

