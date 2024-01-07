JB Capital LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

