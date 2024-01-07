JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,593 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $101.97 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

